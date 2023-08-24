CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University recently announced that 30 new faculty members are set to join the university for the 2023-2024 academic year while new administrators are now in place for the year.

“West Texas A&M University is fortunate to add an outstanding group of scholars this year,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “The strength of academic programs at the University is inextricably linked to the quality of the faculty, and we are confident the talented scholars joining us will advance our efforts to serve students and the regional community.”

WT added that the new faculty members will join the around 350 faculty members who are currently at the university.

WT released a list of the new hires for the year:

Dr. Goutham Abotula, assistant professor of finance—Ph.D. in business administration, Washington State University;

Sara Back, instructor of biology—M.S., biology, West Texas A&M University;

Dr. Conor Bell, assistant professor of bassoon— D.M., Indiana University;

Piper Biery, assistant professor of political science— Ph.D. in political science, George Mason University;

Andrea Blakely, assistant professor of management— Ph.D. in business administration, University of Mississippi;

Cody Bonds, instructor and rodeo coach—M.S. in agricultural and animal science, West Texas A&M University;

Dr. Joshua Brown, assistant professor of biology—Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary, University of Texas–El Paso;

Dr. Kaleb Demerew, assistant professor of political science—Ph.D. in politics and international affairs, University of South Florida;

Dr. Fernando Diaz, assistant professor of biology—Ph.D. in biology, Universidad del Valle, Colombia;

Dr. Whitney Dowd, assistant professor of nursing—DNP, Liberty University;

Sidney Dunkel, instructor of animal science—M.S. in animal science, University of Arkansas;

Lauren Eames, instructor of nursing—M.S. in nursing education, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center;

Dr. Andrew Escudero, instructor of English—Ph.D. in English literature, University of California–San Diego;

Dr. Daniel Evans, assistant professor of music therapy— Ph.D. in music therapy, Florida State University;

Kassi Gregory, assistant professor of psychology— Ph.D. in educational psychology, Texas Tech University;

Dr. Eduardo Huaytan-Martinez, visiting assistant professor of Spanish—Ph.D. in Spanish, Purdue University;

Dr. Steven Hubbard, instructor of psychology— Ph.D. in educational psychology; Oklahoma State University;

Dr. Stephen Jennings, assistant professor of counseling—Ph.D. in counselor education, Texas Tech University;

Dr. Alicia Macchione, assistant professor of psychology— Ph.D. in psychology, University of Southern Mississippi;

Alyssa Moore, instructor of mathematics—M.S. in mathematics, West Texas A&M University;

Dr. Nicholas Moore, assistant professor of mathematics—Ph.D. in mathematics, Texas Tech University;

Joy Newton, instructor of biology—M.S. in biology, West Texas A&M University;

Zachary Oehm, instructor of theatre—M.A. in theatre; Kansas State University;

Dr. Juganta Roy, assistant professor of chemistry—Ph.D. in chemistry, Jackson State University;

Dr. Abraham Sen, assistant professor of computer information systems—Ph.D. in information systems, Virginia Commonwealth University;

Dr. Dan Shaw, assistant professor of accounting—Ph.D. in accounting, Louisiana State University;

Dr. Ting Hao Tsou, assistant professor of mass communication—Ph.D. in journalism, University of Missouri-Columbia;

Dr. Malachai Williams, clinical assistant professor of biology—Ph.D. in biological sciences, Auburn University;

Dr. Mingrui Xu, assistant professor of management—Ph.D. in business administration, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign;

Dr. Lan “Misty” Song, instructor—Ed.D. in higher education, Abilene Christian University;

Nydia Sotelo, instructor of social work—MSW, West Texas A&M University; and

Elizabeth Thompson, instructor of nursing—MSN, Aspen University.

In addition, January hires included Dr. Emilie Baker, assistant professor of animal science with a Ph.D. in animal breeding from Texas A&M University and Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen, assistant professor of music technology with a Ph.D. in informatics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

WT listed the following new administrators at the university:

Dr. Gary Bigham is the new dean of the Roger College of Education and Social Sciences;

Dr. Holly Jeffreys is the new dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

Dr. Lisa Garza is the associate dean for the Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences;

Dr. Betty Coneway is the head of the Department of Education;

Dr. Reed Welch is the head of the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice and the Department of Psychology, Sociology, and Social Work;

Dr. Angela Phillips is the interim associate dean for nursing;

Dr. Collette Loftin is interim head for the Department of Nursing;

Dr. B.J. Brooks is the director of the School of Music;

Dr. Mark Bartley, is the associate dean for the Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities;

Dr. David Lust is the head of the Department of Agriculture Sciences;

Dr. Jason Yarbrough is the head of the Department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences and the Department of Chemistry and Physics.