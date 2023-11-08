CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that its grounds team recently received an honor award in the University and College Grounds-Large (500+ acres) category by the Professional Grounds Management Society’s Green Star Awards at its annual conference in Louisville, Ky.

The awards program, according to officials, nationally recognizes “grounds maintained with a high degree of excellence.” The Green Star Awards competition is an addition to other national landscape award programs that recognize excellent landscape design and construction.

Officials noted that 12 honor awards and four grand awards were presented during the PGMS conference.

WT’s SSC Services for Education grounds team, officials said, maintains around 350 acres on the main campus which includes eight synthetic turf fields and a 70-acre cross-country course.

“WT is proud to have received this special award,” said Stan Pena, assistant vice president for facilities. “We continue to make significant milestones with our campus beautification efforts to provide beautiful and safe grounds for our students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

A full list of 2023 Green Star Awards winners can be found on the PGMS website.