West Texas A&M University graduate student ranked nationally

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University graduate student is turning heads after being listed into one of the nation’s most honorable lists.

Shawn Beinlich is a graduate student from San Bernadino, Calif., who is studying for a healthcare master of business administration, and was recently placed into Online MBA Report’s 2020 Business Leaders of Tomorrow.

Beinlich’s professors seem to believe the young man is on the right path for success as well, “Shawn Beinlich is one of our top students in our Healthcare MBA program, especially for his overall impact on all of those around him,” said Dr. Robert King, director of graduate business programs. “Being able to be a part of conversations from individuals from all areas and succinctly relay complicated information is a hallmark of a great healthcare student. We look forward to seeing Shawn change the world as a Business Leader of Tomorrow.”

As for Beinlich’s life after college, well, he said he plans to graduate in 2021 and work in a global management consulting firm focusing on healthcare finance. He also added his time in Canyon has helped him not only academically, but personally.

“The online program balances the leadership and management components along with the in-person aspects to allow everyone to engage freely and openly,” Beinlich said. “Not only have I learned new skills from my academic studies, but I have also honed my time management and self-motivation skills with online learning. In the post COVID-19 world, these skills will be useful.”

Students who are chosen for Business Leaders of Tomorrow have to currently be attending a university ranked in The Online MBA Report Top 50 Online MBA Programs and be nominated by the said university.

The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at WT was ranked No. 4 in the State of Texas as part of the Top 5 Online MBA Programs for 2020.

More from MyHighPlains.com: