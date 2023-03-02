CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Student and faculty researchers and West Texas A&M University are expected to share their projects on a wide variety of topics at the Cornette Library’s 18th Annual Faculty Research Poster Session and Research Fair on Thursday.

Expected to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in Cornette Library on WT’s Canyon campus, organizers said that the fair will be free and open to the public in an effort to allow community members to interact with researchers and discuss their work in an informal setting. As noted by Cornette Library Outreach and Instruction Librarian Mark McKnight, the fair will offer a unique opportunity for student researchers to get feedback on their work and present chances for networking.

“I’m interested in learning about my WT colleagues’ research findings year after year because I highly value interdisciplinary scholarship,” noted Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, associate professor and WT’s Amjad Abdullat Professor of Business Communication and Decision Management, “I learn new things about WT research involving theory, method or application by interacting with my WT colleagues. I’m often inspired by the work of my colleagues, which will keep me motivated to continue to do many research projects throughout my career.”

Ramos Salazar has participated in the research fair multiple times, said WT, and will present four of her research projects on Thursday and also act as one of seven guest speakers representing each of the colleges and the graduate school. Speakers will discuss what research means to them and the impact of their research on the WT community and Texas Panhandle, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Alongside Ramos Salazar, other speakers include:

Dr. Henry Poduthase, associate professor of social work in the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences;

Dr. Nathan Howell, associate professor of environmental engineering in the College of Engineering;

Dr. Priscella Correa, assistant professor of nursing in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

Dr. De’Arno De’Armond, associate dean of Graduate School and Research;

Dr. John T. Richeson, associate professor of animal science in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture & Natural Sciences; and

Dr. Brian M. Ingrassia, associate professor in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Organizers noted that 24 WT students and one Texas Tech University student will also present research findings at the event via posters, on topics including cotton growth, feedyard performance, and Arctic glaciers. 11 students received funding through the 2021-22 Graduate Student ResearchInternal Grants, and four undergraduate students’ research was funded through the 2021-22 President’s Undergraduate Student Research Internal Grants.

Student researchers are expected to include:

Saman Aria, a senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo;

Erica Barrera, a graduate biochemistry student from Amarillo;

Christian Battistini, a junior mechanical engineering major from Tomball;

Gabrielle Bognich, a graduate engineering student from Humble;

Emily Brorman, a graduate plant, soil, environmental science student from Hereford;

Mason Condren, a senior mechanical engineering major from Fritch;

Garrett Cowey, a graduate animal science student from Alvin;

Trung Diep, a graduate environmental science student from Canyon;

Emily Goebel, a junior English major from Lubbock;

Shaily Goyal, a graduate biology student from Erie, Penn.;

Sydney Hickerson, a graduate animal science student from Austin;

Cooper Hokanson, a junior mechanical engineering major from Dumas;

Jacob Hurst, a senior physics major from Canyon;

Taylor Husz, a graduate animal science student from Maryville, Mo.;

Tyresse Law, a senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo;

Billy Lee, a senior biochemistry and biology major from Amarillo;

Duncan Miertschin, a senior physics major from Amarillo;

Thinh Nguyen, a graduate chemistry student from Dong Nai, Vietnam;

Emmanuel Oko, a graduate environmental science student from Cotonou, Benin;

Katy Jo Richardson, a graduate animal science student from Canyon;

James Rhodes, a graduate biology student from Amarillo;

Carolyn Salazar, a graduate history student from Canyon;

Stephanie Simonsen, a graduate environmental science from Findlay, Ohio;

Miranda Stotz, a graduate agriculture student from Skiatook, Okla.;

Brooke Streicher, a Texas Tech graduate student in psychology from Boerne; and

Colin Voiles, a graduate engineering student from Amarillo.

Organizers noted that along with the student posters, 49 faculty research posters and one book will be displayed. Some presenters’ discussions will also be available on the Cornette Library webpage, for those unable to attend in person.