AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M Enterprise Center announced the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC) will continue their three-part series “Start a New Business” workshop series for start-up business owners and experienced entrepreneurs.

The second installment, “Entrepreneurs Supporting Your Business,” will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 2 at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N Western St.

Officials detailed that the workshop will feature a discussion and Q&A with a panel of experts who have experienced growth in their business. In addition, BNPC member Mary Bralley is set to moderate the panel.

WT Enterprise released the list of panelists:

Rocio Carrion, agent for State Farm Insurance;

Brady Clark, co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development;

Jacob Moreno, co-founder of Altura Engineering & Design; and

Aaron Soto, founder of Sueño and Co.

“Being able to learn from both the successes and failures of other entrepreneurs is one of the most valuable tools we can give anyone who is thinking about starting or expanding a business in the Barrio,” said Gina Woodward, regional director of America’s SBDC at WTAMU. “This is a unique chance to learn from others who have already removed some of the stumbling blocks that small businesses face.”

Dinner will be provided at the workshop and attendees can sign up to win door prizes that total $450. Officials noted that participants must be in attendance to collect their door prize.

According to officials, assistance will be made available if participants want to fill out a Doing Business As form as the filing fee will be paid by the BNPC.

The third workshop, “Financing Your Business,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at the Enterprise Center and will feature panelists as they discuss financing options for entrepreneurs.

An RSVP is not required to attend the events. Click here for more information on the workshops.