AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center recently announced the launch of its Financial Leadership program, set to begin at 12 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 North Western in Amarillo.

The exclusive paid 10-month program, according to officials with WTEC, will be under the leadership of Eric, Alexander, president of Six Arrows Consulting and former CFO of Happy State Bank, and was designed to “offer vital insights for key leaders of local businesses.”

Officials added that the program has a 15 participant limit and will provide attendees with group sessions along with individualized coaching to learn key strategies, which will aid finance leaders with personal and professional growth in the field. The one-time program fee of $3,000 will include an orientation, working lunch sessions, individual coaching and a completion ceremony.

“One of the most challenging areas to manage in a growing business can be your finances,” said Brian Enevoldsen, managing director of the WT Enterprise Center. “What was once basic billing and receivables grows quickly into debt management, projecting cash flow and demanding leadership skills. Investing in the right financial leader is imperative to having a foundation you can trust and build upon.”

Leaders will also have the opportunity to participate in business conversations to further understand the “non-negotiable characteristics of an effective finance leaders,” while also having the chance to engage and network with other leaders, according to officials.

“Having served in financial leadership roles for over 30 years, 20 of those in the CFO role, I understand the joys and challenges of financial leadership,” said Alexander. “Whether you are an accounting manager, supervisor, controller or CFO, this program will help you serve effectively in your role.”

The deadline to apply is Feb. 13 and those interested can apply online here, call 806-651-8500, or email info@WTEnterpriseCenter.com.