CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University on-campus police reported that an SSC employee was hit by a car while walking through a crosswalk on Russell Long Boulevard on Tuesday morning.
According to WT police, the driver’s vision was impaired by the sun, and the employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
