CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University and Eastern New Mexico University marching band’s have both made it to the finals of Metallica’s “For Whom the Band Tolls!” competition, as announced by the Metallicamarchingband.com website.

Professional judges, the website read, narrowed the competition down to five finalist in each category with WT and ENMU making the top five in the Division 2 & 3 College category.

As previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, WT performed their tribute to Metallica for a chance to compete in early-September while ENMU showed off their tribute in November.

The website further read that the bands with the best performances will win musical equipment for their school program.