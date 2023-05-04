(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 4, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from West Texas A&M University detailed that the next installment of its Great Books Series will feature a story by Amarillo native George Saunders.

The discussion series, according to officials with WT, will take place at 7 p.m. on May 9 via Zoom as Greg Rohloff, a part-time English instructor at WT and Amarillo College, will present George Saunders’ “Ghoul.” Those interested can email dbloom@wtamu.edu to register for the discussion.

Officials further detailed that the discussion is sponsored by the Department of English, and Modern Languages and is open to the public.

“Ghoul” was a published piece that was part of Saunders’ “Liberation Day” collection which can be read online at The New Yorker. Rohloff explained in a WT press release that the book was about “the dissolution of the American workplace and the devaluation of work.” Rohloff further explained that “Saunders is subtle in reaching readers.”

Officials noted that Saunders was born in Amarillo and taught creative writing at Syracuse University. His novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo,” won the Booker Prize in 2017 and his short stories have appeared in The New Yorker.

The Great Books Series discussion takes place on the second Tuesday of the month.