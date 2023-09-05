CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the WT Multicultural Week is set to run from Sept. 5-11 and will give students the opportunity to learn and connect with each other.

Officials detailed that WT’s Office of Engaged Citizenship will host the Multicultural Week which will open with Buffs and Badges, a meet-and-greet for students and officers from the University Police Department and Canyon Police Department from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. in the Legends Club inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

“This week is a great opportunity to celebrate and engage students while promoting cultural understanding and an enriching educational environment,” said Angela Allen, director of WT’s Office for Engaged Citizenship. “It’s an essential part of preparing students for an interconnected world, and it encourages networking and relationship building among student from different cultural backgrounds.”

In addition, a student organization fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the JBK commons area, giving students the opportunity to discover new groups and connections on campus.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, the 2021 remake of “West Side Story” will screen in the Alumni Banquet Hall while poet and author Aaron Abeyta will host an evening poetry session at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the JBK Legacy Hall as part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Officials noted that Abeyta is from Colorado, a professor of English and former mayor of his hometown of Antonito.

“There is no other voice that conjures the sky and keeps count of stars as human migrations, moving, fading, and bursting anew as Abeyta’s,” said Juan Felipe Herrera, the former United States Poet Laureate.

“We are thrilled to welcome this award-winning writer and poet to our campus,” Allen said. “His work delves deep into the realms of culture, people, and the rich history of the American West. This presents a remarkable occasion for both our students and the community to engage, learn and exchange insights with such a distinguished individual. Embracing this opportunity truly exemplifies our commitment to student engagement and holistic learning.”