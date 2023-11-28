CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 9 inside the First United Bank Center in which around 1,000 students will graduate, while a Donning of the Stoles will take place on Dec. 8.

According to officials, at 10 a.m. students from the Paul engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and the Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences are set to graduate. At 2 p.m. students from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, College of Engineering, and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities will then graduate.

“We are proud of hard work and dedication exhibited by these scholars, and we are excited to celebrate alongside them and their loved ones,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “WT always strives to produce quality students who are ready to meet the needs of the Panhandle and beyond, and we know our Buffs will go on to make a difference in their world.”

Parking and handicap parking will be available at the center while overflow parking will be available behind the Agriculture Sciences Complex and the Virgil Henson Activities Center, according to officials.

Doors will open an hour before each ceremony is set to begin and officials said that the ceremonies will take around two hours.

Officials noted that the WT Bookstore will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 9, selling merchandise and graduation accessories to the community.

Before the ceremony, officials added that a Donning of the Stoles ceremony for African American, Hispanic, international and first-generation students will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center in which family members are invited to done a stole on their graduate. Angela Allen, director of engaged citizenship, noted that this moment will give students’ loved ones a moment to “express what the student means to them as they move into their next stage of life.”