CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its 2023 Homecoming and parade set to take place on Oct. 14 with the “Buff Playlist” theme.

According to a release from WT, the deadline to register floats, cars, livestock, bands and more for the annual parade is set for Sept. 28. The registration fee is $50 for nonprofits, $75 for businesses and free for WT student and campus organizations.

Check-in for the parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 and participants must be in place by 12:30 p.m. The release detailed that prizes will be awarded to student organizations along with people’s choice winners and community groups.

“The WT student body voted for the ‘Buff Playlist’ in the spring, which encourages any participating organization to decorate their entries with inspiration from any genre of music and should provide a lot of variety in the parade,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “Student organizations planning Homecoming Week activities also will use the theme for their events, so we’re expecting a week full of great fun.”

The Homecoming parade will stream on WT’s home page along with its social media platforms, the release noted.

In addition, the release read that this year’s Homecoming will include The Phoenix event, which will honor the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, and include a cookout and block party. The events will lead to the match between the Buffs and the Western New Mexico University Mustangs at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 in the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

A full schedule of the 2023 Homecoming events can be found here while a list of parade guidelines can be found here.