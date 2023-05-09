(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 9, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its 2023 graduation commencement ceremonies on Saturday at the First United Bank Center.

Officials with WT detailed that more than 1,300 WT students are expected to walk across the stage in three commencement ceremonies this spring semester.

“Our graduating students will celebrate a major milestone with their commencement, which is the result of their hard work and dedication to further their education,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “WT has equipped these graduating students to go on to productive careers or continue their education in professional or graduate school programs, and celebrating this major accomplishment is one of our most important responsibilities.”

Officials added that students who are expected to graduate in August will also walk in the May ceremonies.

Here is the list of commencement ceremonies set to take place on Saturday:

Thompson Mayberry, a defensive back for the WT football team and 1982 graduate, will give the alumni charge to the new graduates at each ceremony. According to officials, Mayberry currently serves as an associate athletic director for corporations for WT Athletics.

Doors at the center will be open to the public an hour before each ceremony on the east end of WT’s Canyon campus at the intersection of Russell Long Boulevard and Fourth Avenue and tickets are not required.

Officials noted that graduates should arrive an hour before their ceremony is scheduled and check into their college. Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Fine Arts and Humanities, and Business students will enter the north door to the center while Education and Social Services, Nursing and Health Sciences and Engineering students will enter the south door.

WT provided a live stream link for each ceremony.