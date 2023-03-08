AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from West Texas A&M University officials, its Department of Nursing will host a Poverty Simulation workshop from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, located at Eighth Avenue and South Tyler Street.

As noted by officials, the simulation is intended to act as a hands-on learning experience to offer nursing students the opportunity to develop empathy for their future patients. Alongside WT nursing students, faculty, and staff taking part in the simulation, staff and volunteers from Family Support Services, Adult Protective Services, Nurse Family Partnership, Texas Panhandle Center for Behavioral Health, and Panhandle Community Services will assist.

The department previously held another simulation in November 2022, during which participants experienced a month of living in poverty with a family. The participants also navigated social services, finding work, and securing childcare alongside budgeting with limited finances.

Officials noted that workshops such as the poverty simulation are intended to contribute to making nursing students better healthcare workers in the long run, which aligns with the department’s published philosophy of focusing on nursing as a discipline “requiring the scholarly use of scientific, ethical, aesthetic, and personal ways of knowing.”