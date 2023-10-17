CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — And the winners are…West Texas A&M University recently crowned its Homecoming Queen and King on Oct. 14 at the halftime of WT’s triumphant game against Western New Mexico University.

Officials detailed that Rylee Finley, a junior agricultural media and communication major from Amarillo, and Amon Fredinand, a sophomore dance major from Amarillo, were named the winners following a Homecoming Week that was full of student activities and events.

Finley, who represented Students Assisting in Good Endeavors, and Fredinand, who represented the WT Spirit Squad, went on to receive the highest amount of votes among 25 other nominees, according to officials.

The process, according to officials, includes student organizations nominating candidates to represent them on the court. The nominations were then announced on Sept. 26, which gave students a week to campaign. WT students went on to vote for their winners on Oct. 10 and 11 and the finalist were announced on Oct. 13, officials noted.

Officials added that SAGE’s country music-themed float was named the winner of the Homecoming parade by the judges and by in-person and at home viewers.

Chi Omega and Alpha Gamma Rho’s “Golden Age of Rock” were named as second place winner by the judges while Zeta Tau Alpha and Kappa Alpha’s 1950s-themed entry took home third place. Chi Omega and Alpha Gamma Rho won second in the People’s Choice contest and Delta Zeta and Phi Delta Theta’s early 2000s-themed float won third, according to officials.