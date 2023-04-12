CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Wednesday that its Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business has once again earned an international accreditation.

According to a news release from the university, AASCB International has reaffirmed its accreditation of the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University. Officials said that AACSB accreditation is “the most rigorous global standard for business schools.”

Officials said that accredited institutions are reviewed every five years, including a comprehensive evaluation of a business school’s mission, curriculum, faculty qualifications and student learning outcomes.

“Only a select group of the world`s leading business schools are accredited by AACSB, and Engler College of Business is proud to be among them,” Amjad Abdullat, the dean of the Engler College of Business, said. “WT is one of 36 business schools that have extended their global accreditation this year. A total of 981 institutions across 60 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business.

Officials said the reaffirmation of the college is “a testament to the quality” of the college’s academic programs, as well as the hard work of the faculty, staff and students.

“This accreditation enhances the value of the Colleges business degree, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to compete in todays global business environment by graduating from a business program recognized as part of the top 10 percent in the world,” Neil Terry, the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said.