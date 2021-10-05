West Texas A&M University celebrates World Teachers’ Day

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Campuses across the Texas A&M University System, including West Texas A&M University in Canyon, will be celebrating World Teachers’ Day Tuesday (Oct. 5) by shining blue lights on various buildings and landmarks.

According to a news release, the original Texans sculpture on the Haywood Sprit Tower on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, as well as the Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle will be the landmarks lit up in blue at the university.

“We hope everyone takes notice and thinks about how critical teachers were not only to their own lives, but also to our collective future,” Elaine Mendoza, a member of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, said in the release. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas and, most importantly, recognizes educator preparation as one of the most significant contributions we can make to our great state.”

Three faculty members at West Texas A&M University were honored as part of the system’s World Teachers’ Day festivities. According to a news release from West Texas A&M, Crystal Hughes, Mikyung Shin and Adam Weiss were all selected as the newest winners of the Liz and John Mozola Faculty Excellence Award, an award which recognizes the educators of future teachers.

“Each recipient of the Liz and John Mozola Faculty Excellence Award has demonstrated teaching excellence and a commitment to the preparation of exemplary future teachers,” Eddie Henderson, the dean of WT’s College of Education and Social Sciences, said in the release. “The Mozola Faculty Excellence Award recognizes the critical importance of faculty expertise and teaching effectiveness in the preparation of future educators.”

World Teachers’ Day was started by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in 1994. This year’s theme is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery.”