CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that nine of the graduates from the spring ’23 Attebury Honors Program were celebrated at a pre-commencement reception on Tuesday.

“College comes with many challenges including financial hardships, barriers for first generation and underrepresented groups, high expectations and, of course, sleep deprivation, but the students we honor today are here in spite of these challenges,” said Carolyn Baum, Attebury Honors director and assistant professor in the Department of Communication. “These graduates are not just excellent students, but are excellent people who have taken every opportunity to enhance their learning to prepare for a professional future and become contributing members of their communities.”

Officials in a WT news release detailed the program was established in 2001 to “provide an enriched learning community for some of WT’s best and brightest students.”

The students in the program have completed specifically designed courses from across the university along with unique projects within their majors, and, according to Baum in the release, “displayed leadership in their respective disciplines.”

WT released the names of the honored graduates in the program:

Jayla Burgess, a biology major from Tulsa;

Madelyn Eatley, a political science major from Amarillo;

Andrew Horton, a mechanical engineering major from Amarillo;

Kushal Lamsal, a biology major from Kathmandu, Nepal;

Elizabeth Ragan, a biology major from Missouri City;

Aidan Tsichlis, a musical theatre major from Plano;

Kara Villarreal, a digital communication and media major from El Paso;

Jordan Smith, a psychology major from Amarillo; and

Joey Zimmerman, a biochemistry major from Hutto

In addition, the graduates will receive a special designation in the commencement program and a medallion at the May 13 commencement ceremonies, located at the First United Bank Center on campus.

Students, according to officials, enroll in upper-level interdisciplinary honors seminar course after completing courses for their major. During the program, students are mentored by honors faculty who help them develop communication and writing skills.

Officials noted that the program was endowed in 2007 by William H. and Joyce Attebury.