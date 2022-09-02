CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to WT.

Barbara and Ray Bain and Geneva and Stanley Schaeffer are two prominent families in the region with an outstanding and on going legacy. The stewardship they started has continued on in the actions of their children and grandchildren.

“It started out with our parents that has has flowed down through their good teachings into us, said Mike Bain, Son of Ray and Barbara Bain, Buffalo supporter and President of First United Bank. “We’re trying to do the same for our kids. But WT has been the core of really many, many things good about what we’ve accomplished in West Texas. And so it’s today was about a little bit about giving back.”

In February of 2022 the Bains and Schaeffers gave a gift of $5 million to WT’s historic during the $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign.

To date the Bains and Schaeffers have established $15 million in endowments that support the students and faculty at WT in academic programs and athletics. The Schaeffers and Bains have numerous landmarks across WT’s campus.

The Bain and Schaeffers continued support of WT is their way of giving back to a university that has done so much for the community.

WT Head Football Coach Hunter Hughes said, “I think that we have a two families that see the importance of giving back, see the importance of this university and what this university means to the city of Canyon and the panhandle of Texas. And they want to do everything they can to make this the best university in the state.”

The Buffalo football team is set for their home opener Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.