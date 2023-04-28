CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University business students were inducted into honor societies and commended for their hard work on April 28, officials announced in a press release.

Officials detailed that students in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business were celebrated at the ceremony ahead of the May 13 spring commencement ceremonies.

“Recognizing our outstanding graduates is our way of celebrating success and excellence,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean. “These students exemplify exceptional leadership, academic excellence and dedication to their fields of study. They have set the bar high for themselves and others and have shown us what is possible when we strive for greatness. We are proud to honor their achievements and look forward to seeing the impact they will undoubtedly make in business and beyond.”

The Ware Family of Amarillo, owners of Amarillo National Bank, was given the Ambassador Award for their extensive public service and their continued leadership and social impact in the community. Officials noted that in February, the family established the ANB School of Accounting, Economics and Finance with a “$3 million gift.”

Officials added that Rebecca Warner, a senior finance major was named outstanding undergraduate student.

“Rebecca has been a leader in the College, culminating in her role as president of Accounting & Finance Association for 2022-23,” said Dr. Jonathan Shaffer, Pickens Professor of Management and associate dean of undergraduate business programs. “She always has a positive attitude, she is outgoing, always professional, and has been one of the hardest working students in the college.”

Further, Letricia “Puff” Neigos, an MBA student, was named outstanding graduate student, according to the release.

“There were few students who had as much impact on their program as Ms. Niegos, given the professionalism and experience that she brings to the classroom,” said Dr. Robert A. King, Wilder Professor of Business and associate dean of graduate business programs. “Consistently, faculty mentioned that she was at the top of the class and was continually able to be the rising tide that raised all ships.”

Officials release the names of the seven graduates who were also recognized as outstanding students in the Engler College of Business:

Accounting: Karla Arenas Flores, a senior from Bugambilias, Mexico;

Computer Information Systems: Bailee Gerlich, a senior from Canyon;

Economics: Patrick McFall, a senior from Frisco;

Finance: Hannah Goss, a senior from Russellville, Kentucky;

General Business: Nitzana Solberg, a senior from Grandview;

Management: Tiffany Albarez, a senior from Brownsville; and

Marketing: Rashidat Oladipupo, a senior from Dallas.

These were the graduate students who were also honored as outstanding students:

Computer Information Systems and Business Analytics: Richard Sullivan from Woodson;

Finance and Economics: Bryan Modisette from Amarillo;

MBA: Charissa Harden from Amarillo; and

Professional Accounting: Samuel Plumley from Fritch.

Officials also announced that Pantex was named Employee of the Year “for advancing internship and employment opportunities for Engler College students.”

Other awards included Amy Henderson, an MBA from WT and an ANB employee, who was given the Horizon Alumnus Award; Pat Richmond was given the Legacy Award; and Dr. Ron Hiner and Dr. Dale Pulliam, professors of accounting, were named to the Faculty Hall of Fame.

Visit the WT website for the full list of honored and recognized individuals.