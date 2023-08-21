CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University began its fall semester Monday.

Officials with WT said they are doing everything they can to help students achieve. One of the university’s biggest programs is the “Start Strong” initiative.

The initiative is in its third year at the university and officials said it is designed to help students build a strong sense of belonging and community within WT.

“Well, it feels amazing, I’m so excited to meet all these new students and welcome our returning students and it’s going to be an amazing year. I’m so excited for all the cool activities we have planned with student government, but also collaborating with different departments across campus. So, I’m excited for all that,” said Filberto Avila, WT student body president.

Several activities will be happening all week to help introduce new and returning students to the several communities on campus.