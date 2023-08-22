CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that a WT art professor is set to open an art exhibit in Lubbock that will explore the “intersection of environmentalism and feminism” from Sept. 1 through Oct. 28.

According to officials, Misty Gamble, an assistant professor of art in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities will open the “Of Flesh and the Feminine” exhibit on Sept. 1 at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center (LHUCA), located at 511 Ave. K in Lubbock.

In addition to the exhibition, LHUCA is set to host receptions at two Friday Art Trail events on Sept. 1 and Oct. 6.

The exhibition will feature eight life-sized feminine ceramic busts which, officials noted, “will boast fantastical baroque hairstyles and work as pedestals for a bouquet of animal fragments.”

“For artists, there is nothing more currently pressing than engaging in discourse about the earth and all its inhabitants,” Gamble said. “We must look to art, activism, our stories and our knowledge to help others in future generations survive this planet.”

“Honestly, I feel like it’s important for me to move beyond myself to bring about change, create conversations, expose new ways of seeing in an attempt to do better personally and for the environment and the animals,” Gamble said. “Art has this unique way of getting people to express themselves as viewers and makers while creating multiple points of entry for others to see and think and know things beyond the literal.”

Officials added that Gamble won a Killgore Faculty Research Grant from WT for the exhibition and has also earned long-term and short-term residencies and fellowships at Watershed Center along with C.R.E.T.A. Rome, Woodstock Byrdcliffe, and the University of Montana, among others. Gamble is also the Founder of Studio Nong: International Sculpture collective and residency program and the TAMUS Women of Ceramics. She exhibits her work both nationally and internationally.