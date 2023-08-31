CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As announced by West Texas A&M University, WT associate professor of art Marcus Melton recently opened a new art exhibit.

Melton’s exhibit “Face!” is currently open in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in the Mary Moody Northen Hall until Sept. 30 and an opening reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7, according to officials with WT.

Melton, officials added, produced a series of “striking visages in clay on platters, vessels and sculptures.”

“I’ve had some previous ceramics experience, but these pieces come from a rediscovery of my appreciation of the medium,” said Melton, a WT graduate who earned his MFA in graphic design from the University of Tennessee. “It’s nice to take a break from the digital world and get my hands dirty again.”

“I’m still very passionate about graphic design, but I love ceramics,” said Melton. “I hope students get that message from seeing me work across different disciplines—to not get boxed in, to not allow anyone to put you in a box.”

Jon Revett, art program director, noted in a WT news release that Melton’s exhibit “highlights the cross-disciplinary spirit of WT’s Department of Art, Theatre and Dance.”

“Though Marcus is our graphic design professor, ‘Face!’ highlights his acumen as an artist,” said Revett, who also serves as WT’s Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts. “He breaks down the barriers between mediums even further by drawing on his plates, and the quality of his draftsmanship underlines the importance of the hand in all art forms, including graphic design.”

Officials added that Melton teaches graphic design, typography, illustration, and more and has exhibited work both in the US and abroad in London.

Fitz Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays. To make an appointment contact jrevett@wtamu.edu.