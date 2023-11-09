CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its fall dance concert which will take place from Nov. 16-19 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.

The “Falling into Dance” concert, choreographed by senior dance students, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 17, and 18, and staged at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

“We are thrilled to present an ensemble of dynamic choreography crafted by nine passionate dance artists,” said Crystal Bertrand, director of dance in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “Together they have composed a concert full of inspiring and innovative works that speak their own choreographic voices.”

The concert, officials noted, will feature solo and group performances that were choreographed by the following students:

Emily Evans, a senior dance major from Amarillo

Anthony Femath, a senior dance major from El Paso

Kynleigh Hilton, a senior dance major from Lubbock

Eden Lovett, a senior dance major from Amarillo

Alexandra R. McPhillips, a senior dance major from Conroe

Matthew Miller, a senior dance major from Lubbock

Zakyya Taylor, a senior dance major from Lubbock

Jamison Uselding, a senior dance major from Amarillo

Penelope Welch, a senior dance major from Frisco

“Choreographing anything in general is a difficult experience, but because we know each other and how each other dances, it’s been very cool to see this process through and to even have a great moment realizing that this is exactly what I had pictured in my head,” Hilton said.

Attendees can expect to see performances from the following dance majors:

Alyssa Acosta, a junior from El Paso

Nico Aguirre, a freshman from Amarillo

Kaleigh De La Cruz, a junior from Chicago

Amon Fredinand, a junior from Amarillo

Krisanne Freeman, a sophomore from Amarillo

Marisa Garcia, a sophomore from Corpus Christi

Nova Gore, a sophomore from Amarillo

Camila Jimenez, a sophomore from Fort Worth

Noah Johnson, a sophomore from Temple

Jayden Lucas, a sophomore from Amarillo

Anna Martin, a sophomore from Midland

Katie Massey, a freshman from Amarillo

Hannah Metzger, a freshman from Perryton

Fantasia Morgan, a freshman from Roswell, NM

Kaitlyn Roberson, a junior from Pampa

Maia Soto, a sophomore from El Paso

Lorelai Stager, a junior from San Antonio

Gisselle Torres, a junior from San Antonio

Maddy Welch, a junior from Lubbock

Officials noted that non-dance majors set to perform include Sarah Gil, a junior psychology major from El Paso; Devin Lindley, a sophomore musical theatre major from Pampa; and Caleb Martinez, a senior musical theatre major from Seagraves.

Tickets will be $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for WT students, faculty, and staff with a Buff Gold Card and can be purchased online here. Those interested can also purchase tickets by emailing artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or by calling 806-651-2810.