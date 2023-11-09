CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released information on its fall dance concert which will take place from Nov. 16-19 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex.
The “Falling into Dance” concert, choreographed by senior dance students, will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 17, and 18, and staged at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.
“We are thrilled to present an ensemble of dynamic choreography crafted by nine passionate dance artists,” said Crystal Bertrand, director of dance in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “Together they have composed a concert full of inspiring and innovative works that speak their own choreographic voices.”
The concert, officials noted, will feature solo and group performances that were choreographed by the following students:
- Emily Evans, a senior dance major from Amarillo
- Anthony Femath, a senior dance major from El Paso
- Kynleigh Hilton, a senior dance major from Lubbock
- Eden Lovett, a senior dance major from Amarillo
- Alexandra R. McPhillips, a senior dance major from Conroe
- Matthew Miller, a senior dance major from Lubbock
- Zakyya Taylor, a senior dance major from Lubbock
- Jamison Uselding, a senior dance major from Amarillo
- Penelope Welch, a senior dance major from Frisco
“Choreographing anything in general is a difficult experience, but because we know each other and how each other dances, it’s been very cool to see this process through and to even have a great moment realizing that this is exactly what I had pictured in my head,” Hilton said.
Attendees can expect to see performances from the following dance majors:
- Alyssa Acosta, a junior from El Paso
- Nico Aguirre, a freshman from Amarillo
- Kaleigh De La Cruz, a junior from Chicago
- Amon Fredinand, a junior from Amarillo
- Krisanne Freeman, a sophomore from Amarillo
- Marisa Garcia, a sophomore from Corpus Christi
- Nova Gore, a sophomore from Amarillo
- Camila Jimenez, a sophomore from Fort Worth
- Noah Johnson, a sophomore from Temple
- Jayden Lucas, a sophomore from Amarillo
- Anna Martin, a sophomore from Midland
- Katie Massey, a freshman from Amarillo
- Hannah Metzger, a freshman from Perryton
- Fantasia Morgan, a freshman from Roswell, NM
- Kaitlyn Roberson, a junior from Pampa
- Maia Soto, a sophomore from El Paso
- Lorelai Stager, a junior from San Antonio
- Gisselle Torres, a junior from San Antonio
- Maddy Welch, a junior from Lubbock
Officials noted that non-dance majors set to perform include Sarah Gil, a junior psychology major from El Paso; Devin Lindley, a sophomore musical theatre major from Pampa; and Caleb Martinez, a senior musical theatre major from Seagraves.
Tickets will be $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and free for WT students, faculty, and staff with a Buff Gold Card and can be purchased online here. Those interested can also purchase tickets by emailing artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or by calling 806-651-2810.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.