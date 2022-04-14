CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced the spring choir concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT`s Canyon campus.

Admission is free. Texas spirituals and sonnets will be performed by the WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers, and Chorale.

“This fast-moving concert will feature a selection of shorter works that allow our students to shine,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.

The Collegiate Choir will perform:

  • “Werfet Panier auf im Lande” by Georg Philipp Telemann
  • “Ecce Novum” by Ola Gjeilo
  • “Tum Balalaika” arranged by Gwen Arch
  • “Two Choral Sketches” by David Ashley White.

The Chamber Singers will perform:

  • “So ben mi cha bon tempo” by Orazio Vecchi
  • “Madonna mia gentil” by Luca Marenzio
  • “Shall I Compare” by Nils Lindberg
  • “Daemon irrepit callidus” by Gyrgy Orbn
  • “Behold, How Good” by Michael John Trotta
  • “Dont Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and arranged by Kirby Shaw

The Chorale will perform:

  • “O Love That Will Not Let Me Go,” original work by Pullen
  • “Sweet Day” by Ralph Vaughan Williams
  • “Cantate Domino” by Karl Jenkins
  • “Vum Viva Vum” by Kevin Siegfried
  • “This Is My Father`s World” arranged by riks Eenvalds.

Collegiate Choir members include:

  • Deena Abdullat of Amarillo
  • Keeli Crabtree of Placitas, New Mexico
  • Weslie Harman of McKinney
  • Bethany Martin of Benbrook
  • Saralyn Corey of Dallas; Isabelle Escobar of Borger
  • Holly Holcomb of Amarillo
  • Austen Jones of Amarillo
  • Hope McClure of Mineral Wells
  • Brooke Osborne of Loomis, California
  • Kourtney Osborne of Loomis, California
  • Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso
  • Codey Maxey of Amarillo
  • Carlos Williams of Amarillo
  • Grant Fithen of Bushland
  • Logan Warren of Littlefield
  • Weston Wilkerson of Johnson, Kansas

Chamber Singers members include:

  • Hailey Arnold of Midland
  • Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas
  • Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  • Grace Gaertner of Tyler
  • Analia Pequeo of Amarillo
  • Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma
  • Faith Harrison of Hereford
  • Codi Hittson of Amarillo
  • Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon
  • Austen Jones of Amarillo
  • Ailisa Kelch of Canyon
  • Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo
  • Madison Moreno of El Paso
  • Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York
  • Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso
  • Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona
  • Josh Moreno of Canyon
  • Charlie Sells of Canyon
  • Brady Fellers of Borger
  • Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth
  • Bret Parker of Cypress.

Chorale members include:

  • Hailey Arnold of Midland
  • Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas
  • Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
  • Selestial Calderon of El Paso; Hannah Felker of Amarillo
  • Grace Gaertner of Tyler; Erin Hinds of Amarillo
  • Eleisha Miller of San Antonio
  • Alejandra Molina of El Paso
  • Anailia Pequeo of Amarillo
  • Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma
  • Analisa Rios of San Angelo
  • McKenna Cooper of Midlothian
  • Maegan Gilley of Abilene
  • Faith Harrison of Hereford
  • Abigail Hite of Nashville
  • Codi Hittson of Amarillo
  • London Hughes of Wolfforth
  • Catherine Ingham of Amarillo
  • Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon
  • Ailisa Kelch of Canyon
  • Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo
  • Madison Moreno of El Paso
  • Audrey Reidling of Plano
  • Elaina Robinson of Amarillo
  • Julian Ayala of Fort Worth
  • Grant Denny of Amarillo
  • Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York
  • Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona
  • Mitchell Hernandez of Canyon
  • Josh Moreno of Canyon
  • Charlie Sells of Canyon
  • Joshua Carillo of Abernathy
  • Brady Fellers of Borger
  • Caisey Hardy-Fowler of Finley, Ohio
  • Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth; Conner Nall of Canyon
  • Bret Parker of Cypress
  • Tristan Van Natta of Anchorage, Alaska.

