CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced the spring choir concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT`s Canyon campus.
Admission is free. Texas spirituals and sonnets will be performed by the WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers, and Chorale.
“This fast-moving concert will feature a selection of shorter works that allow our students to shine,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.
The Collegiate Choir will perform:
- “Werfet Panier auf im Lande” by Georg Philipp Telemann
- “Ecce Novum” by Ola Gjeilo
- “Tum Balalaika” arranged by Gwen Arch
- “Two Choral Sketches” by David Ashley White.
The Chamber Singers will perform:
- “So ben mi cha bon tempo” by Orazio Vecchi
- “Madonna mia gentil” by Luca Marenzio
- “Shall I Compare” by Nils Lindberg
- “Daemon irrepit callidus” by Gyrgy Orbn
- “Behold, How Good” by Michael John Trotta
- “Dont Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and arranged by Kirby Shaw
The Chorale will perform:
- “O Love That Will Not Let Me Go,” original work by Pullen
- “Sweet Day” by Ralph Vaughan Williams
- “Cantate Domino” by Karl Jenkins
- “Vum Viva Vum” by Kevin Siegfried
- “This Is My Father`s World” arranged by riks Eenvalds.
Collegiate Choir members include:
- Deena Abdullat of Amarillo
- Keeli Crabtree of Placitas, New Mexico
- Weslie Harman of McKinney
- Bethany Martin of Benbrook
- Saralyn Corey of Dallas; Isabelle Escobar of Borger
- Holly Holcomb of Amarillo
- Austen Jones of Amarillo
- Hope McClure of Mineral Wells
- Brooke Osborne of Loomis, California
- Kourtney Osborne of Loomis, California
- Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso
- Codey Maxey of Amarillo
- Carlos Williams of Amarillo
- Grant Fithen of Bushland
- Logan Warren of Littlefield
- Weston Wilkerson of Johnson, Kansas
Chamber Singers members include:
- Hailey Arnold of Midland
- Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas
- Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Grace Gaertner of Tyler
- Analia Pequeo of Amarillo
- Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma
- Faith Harrison of Hereford
- Codi Hittson of Amarillo
- Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon
- Austen Jones of Amarillo
- Ailisa Kelch of Canyon
- Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo
- Madison Moreno of El Paso
- Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York
- Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso
- Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona
- Josh Moreno of Canyon
- Charlie Sells of Canyon
- Brady Fellers of Borger
- Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth
- Bret Parker of Cypress.
Chorale members include:
- Hailey Arnold of Midland
- Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas
- Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
- Selestial Calderon of El Paso; Hannah Felker of Amarillo
- Grace Gaertner of Tyler; Erin Hinds of Amarillo
- Eleisha Miller of San Antonio
- Alejandra Molina of El Paso
- Anailia Pequeo of Amarillo
- Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma
- Analisa Rios of San Angelo
- McKenna Cooper of Midlothian
- Maegan Gilley of Abilene
- Faith Harrison of Hereford
- Abigail Hite of Nashville
- Codi Hittson of Amarillo
- London Hughes of Wolfforth
- Catherine Ingham of Amarillo
- Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon
- Ailisa Kelch of Canyon
- Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo
- Madison Moreno of El Paso
- Audrey Reidling of Plano
- Elaina Robinson of Amarillo
- Julian Ayala of Fort Worth
- Grant Denny of Amarillo
- Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York
- Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona
- Mitchell Hernandez of Canyon
- Josh Moreno of Canyon
- Charlie Sells of Canyon
- Joshua Carillo of Abernathy
- Brady Fellers of Borger
- Caisey Hardy-Fowler of Finley, Ohio
- Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth; Conner Nall of Canyon
- Bret Parker of Cypress
- Tristan Van Natta of Anchorage, Alaska.
