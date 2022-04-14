CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced the spring choir concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on April 21 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT`s Canyon campus.

Admission is free. Texas spirituals and sonnets will be performed by the WT Collegiate Choir, Chamber Singers, and Chorale.

“This fast-moving concert will feature a selection of shorter works that allow our students to shine,” said Dr. Sean Pullen, associate professor of music and director of choral activities.

The Collegiate Choir will perform:

“Werfet Panier auf im Lande” by Georg Philipp Telemann

“Ecce Novum” by Ola Gjeilo

“Tum Balalaika” arranged by Gwen Arch

“Two Choral Sketches” by David Ashley White.

The Chamber Singers will perform:

“So ben mi cha bon tempo” by Orazio Vecchi

“Madonna mia gentil” by Luca Marenzio

“Shall I Compare” by Nils Lindberg

“Daemon irrepit callidus” by Gyrgy Orbn

“Behold, How Good” by Michael John Trotta

“Dont Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin and arranged by Kirby Shaw

The Chorale will perform:

“O Love That Will Not Let Me Go,” original work by Pullen

“Sweet Day” by Ralph Vaughan Williams

“Cantate Domino” by Karl Jenkins

“Vum Viva Vum” by Kevin Siegfried

“This Is My Father`s World” arranged by riks Eenvalds.

Collegiate Choir members include:

Deena Abdullat of Amarillo

Keeli Crabtree of Placitas, New Mexico

Weslie Harman of McKinney

Bethany Martin of Benbrook

Saralyn Corey of Dallas; Isabelle Escobar of Borger

Holly Holcomb of Amarillo

Austen Jones of Amarillo

Hope McClure of Mineral Wells

Brooke Osborne of Loomis, California

Kourtney Osborne of Loomis, California

Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso

Codey Maxey of Amarillo

Carlos Williams of Amarillo

Grant Fithen of Bushland

Logan Warren of Littlefield

Weston Wilkerson of Johnson, Kansas

Chamber Singers members include:

Hailey Arnold of Midland

Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas

Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Grace Gaertner of Tyler

Analia Pequeo of Amarillo

Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma

Faith Harrison of Hereford

Codi Hittson of Amarillo

Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon

Austen Jones of Amarillo

Ailisa Kelch of Canyon

Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo

Madison Moreno of El Paso

Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York

Jonathan Enriquez of El Paso

Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona

Josh Moreno of Canyon

Charlie Sells of Canyon

Brady Fellers of Borger

Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth

Bret Parker of Cypress.

Chorale members include:

Hailey Arnold of Midland

Kit Boyington of Goodland, Kansas

Shannon Burr of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Selestial Calderon of El Paso; Hannah Felker of Amarillo

Grace Gaertner of Tyler; Erin Hinds of Amarillo

Eleisha Miller of San Antonio

Alejandra Molina of El Paso

Anailia Pequeo of Amarillo

Sauncy Reddick of Beaver, Oklahoma

Analisa Rios of San Angelo

McKenna Cooper of Midlothian

Maegan Gilley of Abilene

Faith Harrison of Hereford

Abigail Hite of Nashville

Codi Hittson of Amarillo

London Hughes of Wolfforth

Catherine Ingham of Amarillo

Brooklynne Johnston of Canyon

Ailisa Kelch of Canyon

Elizabeth Mendoza of Amarillo

Madison Moreno of El Paso

Audrey Reidling of Plano

Elaina Robinson of Amarillo

Julian Ayala of Fort Worth

Grant Denny of Amarillo

Francesco DiLello of Highland Mills, New York

Eduardo Guaderrama of Friona

Mitchell Hernandez of Canyon

Josh Moreno of Canyon

Charlie Sells of Canyon

Joshua Carillo of Abernathy

Brady Fellers of Borger

Caisey Hardy-Fowler of Finley, Ohio

Enrique Lujan of Wolfforth; Conner Nall of Canyon

Bret Parker of Cypress

Tristan Van Natta of Anchorage, Alaska.

