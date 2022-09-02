CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has announced that the WT Spirit Squad is making its debut this weekend at the Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on WT’s Canyon campus.

The WT Spirit Squad will make its debut at the football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium for the game against Western Colorado University.

WT said University Spirit was formed in 2020 in the Office of Student Engagement and Leadership and encompasses multiple organizations and initiatives including, including the Spirit Squad, Maroon Platoon, and Bucky the Mascot.

A list of Spirit Squad members for 2022-23 can be found here.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game against Western Colorado University is at 7 p.m.