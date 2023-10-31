CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that its Alumni Association is set to host an event in both San Antonio and Austin on Nov. 9 for WT graduates and friends.

Officials detailed that the event in San Antonio will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Wrapitude, located at 23210 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 while the Austin event will take place at 4 p.m. at the home of Debbie Farnum, president of the WT Alumni Association board of directors, in Austin’s Onion Creek neighborhood. Officials noted that the address will be provided for those who RSVP here.

“We are so excited to meet up with our fellow Buffs in the heart of Texas,” said Ronnie Hall, Alumni Association executive director. “It’s always a great time to catch up and hear what’s going on in their lives since graduating, and we look forward to hearing their ideas for other ways we can connect with alumni.”

The cost to attend, according to officials, will be $10 for the San Antonio event, which will include food and drinks, and free for the Austin event.

Call 806-651-2311 or visit the Buff Alum website for more information on the events.