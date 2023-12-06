CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that the WT Alumni Association will host a holiday food drive from Dec. 11-13 to gather nonperishable food items for The Market on Tierra Blanca.

According to the university announcement, alumni and community members who would like to participate can drop off their items at Buffalo Courts on the WT campus in Canyon or at Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, located at 720 S Tyler St. in Amarillo. Purchases from the Alumni Association’s wish list can also be made on Amazon and shipped to the organization.

The university noted that the donations from the drive will be shelved in a section of The Market at Tierra Blanca designated for WT students.

“Studies and our numerous conversations with WT leaders have indicated a need for food among university students,” said Glenn Backus, director of St. Helen’s Outreach, which is an arm of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and hosts the food bank, “Alumni can make a big difference by donating healthy, nutritious food items that meet the unique needs of college students who have limited or no access to a kitchen or appliances.”

Alumni and other donors, said WT, collected more than 500 items during 2022’s donation drive.

“Our holiday food drive is a great opportunity for Buff alumni to help combat food insecurity among our students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association, “Through their generosity, our alumni will make a huge difference in the lives of our current students, showing them that Buffs are always there for other Buffs.”

This food drive comes after recent calls from the Feeding Texas network for federal and other systematic action to combat food insecurity, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, amid a drastic rise in food insecurity in the last year. University officials noted that in addition to general food insecurity struggles, 29% of students at four-year universities experience hunger.