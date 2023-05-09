(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 9, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Department of Agricultural Sciences at West Texas A&M University is taking the opportunity to thank the community for its magazine “The Brand” at a brunch.

According to a poster release from WT AG, the Brunch Social is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Piehl-Schaeffer Pavilion on campus. In addition, the brunch will provide coffee and food for attendees.

The poster noted that a copy of the 2023 edition of The Brand will be made available for those in attendance. According to the WT website, The Brand “is your look inside the West Texas A&M University’s highly acclaimed Department of Agriculture Sciences.”

Email mckstriegler@gmail.com to RSVP for the brunch and visit the WT website for more information on The Brand magazine.