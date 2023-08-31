CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that more than 300 of WT’s agriculture students will receive a record amount of academic scholarship funds at a celebration weekend on Sept. 8-9.

Officials with WT added that during the Department of Agriculture Sciences’ 23rd annual Ag Day, four donors and “a significant WT alumnus” will be honored.

Activities are set to begin on Sept. 8 with the department’s scholarship and award reception. Organizers said the event will take place in the Piehl-Schaeffer Pavilion at the Agricultural Complex on WT’s Canyon Campus.

According to officials, more than $500,000 in scholarship funds for the academic year will be granted to 306 ag students.

“Our goal has been to award 30 percent of our student body with scholarships,” said Dr. Lance Kieth, associate dean of external relations and recruiting for the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, “Under the leadership of the Board of Ag Advisers, the Ag Development Association and the WTAMU Foundation, funds were raised and matched to double the amount of scholarships we have offered over the past five years.”

The reception will include a tribute to this year’s First Choice Award recipients and Graduate of Distinction.

WT released a list of the First Choice Award recipients:

Rosemary Gerdsen Prichard and Phyllis Gerdsen — Sisters who made the planned gift of the Gerdsen Family Centennial Ranch in 2021 located near the WTAMU Nance Ranch;

— Sisters who made the planned gift of the Gerdsen Family Centennial Ranch in 2021 located near the WTAMU Nance Ranch; Cindy Gruner — Donated 23 acres of irrigated farmland to the WT Land Legacy Program; and

— Donated 23 acres of irrigated farmland to the WT Land Legacy Program; and Bob Phipps — Made a planned gift to fund WT students working as full-time extension interns in Randall County.

“The First Choice Award recipients have given more than just monetary donations,” Kieth said. “They have given tangible items that will be used by the department to educate students, conduct research and help preserve the history of agriculture on the High Plains.”

Further, Bob Gruner, brother of Cindy Gruner and WT graduate, was recognized as a Graduate of Distinction. He worked as a program specialist for Texas State & Water Conservation for 35 years, according to officials.

Officials noted that the event is free but a reservation is required to attend the event. Call 806-651-2550 or contact pgouldy@wtamu.edu to reserve a spot.

Ag Day festivities will then begin on Sept. 9 as the WT Alumni Association is set to serve coffee and kolaches at 10 a.m. while the Ag Ambassadors organization will provide a tour of the Ag Complex. Lunch will then be served at 11 a.m. all in the Bain Event Center at the Ag Complex.

Officials noted that a live and silent auction will be available and include a collection of cruises, exclusive hunting trips, seed and other ag-related items.

Officials said the Ag Day festivities will raise funds to “support recruitment efforts for the ag department, including scholarships, travel and merchandise.” Over the past 20 years, officials detailed that $1,780,000 has been raised for the ag department.

“Ag Day and ADA’s auction proceeds have been and will continue to be the catalyst for enrollment growth,” Kieth said. “These funds are used for student recruitment, and every penny is spent every year. This model has produced an outstanding return on our donors’ investments in our program.”