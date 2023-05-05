CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced that the 2022-23 cohort of the university’s College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, was recently honored.

According to a news release from the university, CAMP is a federally funded program to help students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds succeed at West Texas A&M University, facilitating the transition for these students from high school to college. The students were honored during a luncheon on the Canyon campus on May 4.

Juan Castañeda, a freshman agribusiness and economics major from Amarillo, was named 2022-23 CAMP Scholar of the Year, according to the release. Christian Anett, a freshman civil engineering major from Bovina, was named the 2022-23 CAMP Rising Scholar of the Year and Aidan Tsichlis, a senior musical theatre major from Plano, was named 2022-23 CAMP Tutor of the Year.

Officials said in the release that the CAMP program provides the following services for students:

Academic advising and support;

Tutoring and supplemental instruction;

Financial aid counseling;

Cultural enrichment;

Social adjustment;

Leadership and professional development activities;

Other services, including scholarships up to $2,700, book assistance and a monthly stipend.