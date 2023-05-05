CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University announced that the 2022-23 cohort of the university’s College Assistance Migrant Program, or CAMP, was recently honored.
According to a news release from the university, CAMP is a federally funded program to help students from migrant and seasonal farmworker backgrounds succeed at West Texas A&M University, facilitating the transition for these students from high school to college. The students were honored during a luncheon on the Canyon campus on May 4.
Juan Castañeda, a freshman agribusiness and economics major from Amarillo, was named 2022-23 CAMP Scholar of the Year, according to the release. Christian Anett, a freshman civil engineering major from Bovina, was named the 2022-23 CAMP Rising Scholar of the Year and Aidan Tsichlis, a senior musical theatre major from Plano, was named 2022-23 CAMP Tutor of the Year.
Officials said in the release that the CAMP program provides the following services for students:
- Academic advising and support;
- Tutoring and supplemental instruction;
- Financial aid counseling;
- Cultural enrichment;
- Social adjustment;
- Leadership and professional development activities;
- Other services, including scholarships up to $2,700, book assistance and a monthly stipend.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.