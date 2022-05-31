BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents announced Tuesday that it will not increase tuition for the system’s 11 universities in the fall.

According to a news release from the system, this decision is despite the recent increase in inflation, impacting the prices of energy, food, housing, and new vehicles.

“The Board is very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority,” Board of Regents Chairman Tim Leach said in the release.

This comes after West Texas A&M University officials previously announced that it will cover fall and spring in-state tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents who have an annual family income of $80,000 or less. Officials said the system was able to manage its costs through more appropriated funds for higher education as well as the system’s “conservative fiscal management” policies.

“We recognize there is inflation for running universities, but there is inflation on families and students as well,” Chancellor John Sharp said in the release. “We’ve decided to manage our costs rather than raise tuition.”