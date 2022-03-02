CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently released information regarding the university’s “Week of the Woman” activities.

According to a news release from the university, Brittany Piper, the co-founder of On the Mend, a women’s healing retreat that supports survivors of trauma, will speak at 6 p.m. on March 8 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

The release said that Piper is a national expert on sexual violence prevention and recovery and has been recognized by the US Army and the Clinton Foundation. Piper’s speech is co-sponsored by the university’s Health and Wellness Promotion as well as the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“We are excited to work with several different departments on campus, student organizations, Family Support Services and the Laura Bush Institute on bringing something new and exciting to WT this spring semester,” Darcy Webber, the coordinator of the university’s health and wellness promotion, said in the release. “I think it’s so important to bring awareness of sexual assault to college students so we can help them become more conscious of risks as well as realize they can make a difference in each other’s lives by standing up and doing what is right.”

Other events going on throughout the week include: