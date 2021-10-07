West Texas A&M to host virtual poetry event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that it will be hosting a virtual event, highlighting the work of a former professor who was later a Texas Poet Laureate.

According to a news release from the university, professors will highlight the works of Jenny Lind Porter during a virtual event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 via Zoom. The event will be headlined by 2021 Texas Poet Laureate Cyrus Cassells who will share Porter’s works. Cassells is a professor of English at Texas State University and is a previous winner of the National Poetry Series.

Porter was a professor of English at what was called West Texas State University from 1959 to 1961 and served as the Texas Poet Laureate in 1964 and 1965. Porter’s collection of rare books, art and antiques helped establish the Texas Poet’s Corner in 2003.

“The planning committee for this event is excited for the guests to hear the profound and prolific poetry of Jenny Lind Porter,” Mary Liz Brooks, the university’s Jenny Lind Porter Professor of Communication, said in the release. “It is quite the honor to have Cyrus Cassells headline this event as he is also a decorated poet. Our intention for the evening is to pay tribute to Jenny Lind Porter and what better way to accomplish this than by hearing others read the poetic words she wrote.”

The lineup also includes David Craig, an associate professor of physics, Pat Tyrer, the Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English, and English graduate student Julia Alexander of Friona.

The event is free and individuals should visit the following link to register for the event.