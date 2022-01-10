West Texas A&M to host event planning workshop with local expert

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Extended Studies program will host a two-part event planning workshop with a local expert later this month.

According to a news release from the university, Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City of Amarillo, will lead the workshop, titled “Building Successful Events: The Nuts and Bolts of Event Planning” at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 and Jan. 28 from the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, located at 720 S. Tyler St.

Duke’s workshop will center around planning events, as well as budgeting and organizing various kinds of events, as well as handling city permits and COVID-19-related challenges.

“Beth is a valuable asset and resource in our community,” Andrea Porter, the director of WT’s Extended Studies program, said in the release. “She has such a vast knowledge of logistical planning, especially for large events, and we are fortunate that she is willing to teach this skill to anyone who plans events for nonprofit organizations, a company or even at home.”

The cost of the event is $99. For more information, visit its website or call 806-651-2037.