CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information on two upcoming concerts from the university’s School of Music, honoring the death of a famed classical composer.

According to a news release from the university, the West Texas A&M University School of Music will host the Johannes Brahms Celebration, a series of two free concerts. The first concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 29 in the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall and the second one is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 6 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall. Both are on the university’s Canyon campus.

The March 29 concert will feature the WT Chamber Singers performing selections from Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Waltzer.”The concert will also include Brahms’ Horn trio. The April 6 concert will consist of two of Brahms’ sonatas for clarinet and viola as well as other songs throughout Brahms’ career.

“It is our first-ever School of Music-wide celebration of a single composer,” said Dr. Choong-ha Nam, professor of piano. “I am very excited about these because Brahms is a major composer whose output has been significant in the Western art music repertoire, and the School of Music is celebrating him with some of the most beautiful works he has written for singers and instrumentalists.”