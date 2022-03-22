CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are celebrating a retiring history professor’s contributions to the university’s gender studies program.

After 21 years of teaching at West Texas A&M University, Jean Stunz, a history professor and the founder of the university’s gender studies program, will be honored at a symposium at 2 p.m. Friday in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall on the university’s Canyon campus.

According to a news release from the university, the symposium will feature presentations from five visiting scholars, discussing their collaborations with Stuntz over the years and providing insight into the current state of women’s history. The scholars participating in Friday’s symposium are:

Angela Boswell of Henderson State University;

Stephanie Cole of the University of Texas – Arlington;

Deborah Liles of Tarleton State University;

Amy Porter of Texas A&M University – San Antonio;

Rebecca Sharpless of Texas Christian University.

Prior to the symposium, West Texas A&M faculty, alumni, and graduate students, along with the visiting scholars, will have their gender studies-related works featured at a come-and-go research fair in the atrium of Mary Moody Northen Hall. Stuntz will also be celebrated following the symposium.

According to the release, Stuntz began at West Texas A&M University in 2001, focusing on various topics of history like Texas history, U.S. women’s history, and world history. Stuntz, along with Kristina Drumheller, the head of the university’s department of history at the time, along with Alice Miller MacPhee, a graduate student, got a certificate in gender studies approved as part of the university’s curriculum in 2015.

“I came at gender studies through women’s history. The more I read from other scholars, the more I got into theories of gender studies, and it was fascinating to me,” Stuntz said in the release. “People are all different, and I love learning about why that is — that’s the historian in me. I think my legacy will be bringing the knowledge of gender studies to students who otherwise will not ever known it existed—that women had an effect on history and that this is a legitimate field to study.”