CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that a 1965 graduate of the university will be honored at the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

According to a news release, Bruce Thompson, a 1965 graduate who the university called a “farmer-turned-engineering pioneer,” will be presented with an honorary Ph.D. in engineering from WT’s College of Engineering at the commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday in the First United Bank Center.

Thompson earned his bachelor’s in industrial arts from WT in 1965, the release said, coming before the university established an engineering program. After farming and ranching in Hartley for more than 40 years, Thompson invented Sand X, a process that separates oil from sand during the fracking process.

“‘Dr. Thompson’ is going to take some getting used to,” Thompson said in the release. “I’ll probably still be Bruce. I hardly know what to think about this. It is an honor, and I am honored, really.”

Thompson’s inventions also include the Super Loop, which reduces most emissions of hazardous gases on well sites, and Sand L, which evenly and safely dispenses of Sand X-filtered sand. According to the release, Thompson was named a WT Distinguished Alumnus in 2021.

“The dedication Thompson provides to the fracking and service industry is inspiring,” WT President Walter Wendler said in the release. “He demonstrates a true West Texas spirit. His work and patented inventions have truly contributed to a more environmentally friendly world.”

According to the release, the university gives honorary degrees to recognize excellence in the fields of public affairs, the sciences, humanities and the arts, scholarship and education, business and philanthropy and social services.

“Dr. Thompson has repeatedly demonstrated engineering problem solving combined with an appreciation for humanity,” Emily Hunt, the dean of WT’s College of Engineering, said in the release. “Through his ingenuity, he has attained prominence through his efforts in commerce, industry, technology and agriculture, which form a record of accomplishment impressive to the citizens of West Texas, Texas and the nation.”