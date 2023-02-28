CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information on its upcoming event, a “Navigating Student Success” discussion, which will wrap up the university’s Black History Month celebrations.

The event, officials detailed, will see a panel of Black alumni of WT take part in the latest Courageous Conversation series, led by counselor and life-coach Dr. Curtis Hill, for the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion at 6 p.m. Thursday in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Officials further explained that five alums and Hill are set to speak on different topics including racism, student success, leadership, generational wealth and more. In addition, the event will include a reading of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” along with trivia night and other activities.

The alums expected to participate in the discussion include:

Eric Collins, 2021 graduate and now sales professional at All-Star Dodge;

Paticus Henderson, 2019 graduate and band director at Fannin Middle School and Caprock High School;

Khashari Wilson, 2019 graduate and WT admissions counselor;

Jennifer Tuttor, 2022 graduate and marketing and creative assistant for WT’s Killgore Research Center; and

Aurora Garcia-Comer, 2022 graduate and biochemistry and chemistry supplemental instructor at WT.

“Each alumnus represents a different experience, background, major and end goal,” said Angela Allen, chief officer for diversity and inclusion. “We hope to have the panelists provide the audience with different viewpoints of diverse students and how they were able to create a successful college experience while navigating through WT.”

Hill, according to officials, will also lead a professional development workshop for WT staff at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the JBK Senate Chamber.

All events are free and open to the public, said officials.

For more information on the event visit WT’s website.