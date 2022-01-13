West Texas A&M students to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Thursday that it will commemorate the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday with a celebratory event Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 18).

According to a news release from the university, a number of students from West Texas A&M will march from the university’s dining hall to the Jack B. Kelley Student Center starting at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. After the march, videos will play of leaders from various student organizations reading excerpts from a number of King’s speeches throughout the student center’s commons. The excerpts will not include parts of King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, which the university reenacts on alternating years.

“There are so many more powerful messages for various causes that he delivered,” Angela Allen, the university’s chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in the release. “We wanted the students to find meaningful excerpts from those speeches to help us all recognize that the battles that are still going on are not new… The past few years have seen a rise in blatant racism and violence against American citizens of color. So. it’s important that we recognize, remember, celebrate and continue the fight for civil rights and equality for all Americans.”

The university will be closed Monday (Jan. 17) for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the release said. For more information about the university, visit the university’s website.