West Texas A&M students craft get-out-the-vote posters

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With early voting underway and election day fast approaching, West Texas A&M students are urging people to get out the vote.

All around West Texas A&M’s Mary Moody Northen Hall, you will find political posters from WT graphic design majors encouraging people to get out the vote.

“The main thing that the students were tasked with, was all about voting. It wasn’t candidate-specific or party-specific, just get out the vote,” said West Texas A&M Associate Professor of Graphic Design Marcus Melton.

Some of the posters include the works of Tanner Mahan, Kristen Baker and Edgar Martinez.

“I wanted them to be symbols to go out and vote. So I chose three different symbols for each poster and I wanted them to be cohesive and flow together as well,” said Martinez.

“With this design I wanted to make it to where it had all the 50 states included. I tried to make it where some of the bigger states that have the most electoral votes the biggest. Trying to make it where each state is represented just like they would be in the actual vote,” said Mahan.

The inspiration behind Baker’s poster was the popular hit musical Hamilton, which Baker says provides some points that still ring true today.

“It covers the first elections and just how important it is to let your voice be heard. There’s the part with Jefferson versus Burr and how it came down to Hamilton to make the vote, and so it came down to one person,” said Baker.

No matter the idea, Melton says it is all about making your voice heard.

“Right now it’s imperative and it’s perfect timing. I couldn’t be more proud of our students,” said Melton.

Election day is November 3rd.