CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that one of its students has been named as a student regent for the Texas A&M University System.

According to a news release from the university, Annie Valicek, a senior agribusiness and economic major from Houston, was appointed as a student regent for the Texas A&M University System by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month.

“I am elated for the opportunity to serve in this capacity for the 2023-2024 term. This appointment is a role that I do not take lightly, and I am encouraged by the hard work and tangible results from those who have served before me,” Valicek said in the release. “I am eager to continue ensuring that we are striving for excellence in all that we do. The System is made complete by each campus and its respective areas of expertise, location, culture, and student population, and I intend to be intentional in my service to serve the needs of all. I am honored to serve and ready to work with tenacity.”

The release said that Valicek is replacing Demetrius Harriel Jr., a criminal justice major from Texas A&M University-Commerce, as the student regent. Valicek is the first WT student to serve as a student regent since 2007-08.

“We are honored to have Ms. Valicek on the Board of Regents for The Texas A&M University System,” Chancellor John Sharp said in the release. “Agribusiness is one of the core focuses for The Texas A&M University System, and I am sure Ms. Valicek will do an outstanding job of representing her fellow students’ interests.”

Valicek is a founding member of WT’s Collegiate Farm Bureau and is chair of career and personal development for the Chi Omega sorority. The release said that she has also interned at the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, along with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“On behalf of everyone at West Texas A&M University, we are proud to have Annie representing WT in this capacity,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “Annie did a tremendous job serving as student body president, and I am confident she will thrive as the TAMUS student regent.”