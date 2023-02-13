CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently unveiled its new strategy, aimed at countering offers potential students get from other higher education institutions.

According to a news release from the university, prospective students will be able to submit their admission offers for another higher education institution to West Texas A&M and, through the new “Beat Any Offer” deal, it will aim to beat the offer.

“We are proud of the Texas Panhandle and West Texas A&M University,” West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler said in the release. “WT is committed to providing an excellent educational experience at an affordable cost. It is our commitment and duty as a regional institution. We are confident in the quality of our academic offerings and the personal fulfillment that students find here.”

Officials said that the average cost for tuition and fees at West Texas A&M University for 15 undergraduate hours is $9,202 for in-state students and $11,376 for out-of-state students.

“Students have a lot of choices when it comes to obtaining their higher education,” Mike Knox, the university’s vice president for enrollment management, said in the release. “We want to help students make wise decisions when it comes to how that choice impacts their financial well-being. We are proud of the value we provide, and we look forward to assisting as many students as we can.”

For more information, visit West Texas A&M University’s website.