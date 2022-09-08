AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from West Texas A&M University report that sophomores’ retention rates are at a record high, according to recently released enrollment figures.

According to a WTAMU news release, 70% of sophomores re-enrolled after their freshman year at WT, which is a significant turn amid the covid-19 outbreak.

“It would appear that the post-pandemic classes, including our freshman class this year, are strong and improving,” said Mike Knox, vice president for enrollment services. “Over the next two or three years, as those two classes move up, our overall undergraduate enrollment should see significant improvements.”

Knox said “the freshman-to-sophomore retention rate of 68.5% is the highest it has been since at least 1988, the earliest year for which records were kept. ” Knox adds that the number of freshmen this year decreased.

WTAMU also reports that the number of credit hours rose 1% from over 2021, and with the WT’s doctoral program in educational leadership expanding their credit hours rose 78%. WTAMU adds that 23% more of students are staying on campus.

According to the release, on the twelfth class day, the public universities traditionally report enrollment in the spring and fall semesters.

WTAMU reports growth over 2021 includes:

47% of undergraduates are first-generation college students

22% are online-only

83% are online-only

44% are racially and ethnically diverse

40% are racially and ethnically diverse

10.3% International students

6.8% Overall, enrollment in the College grew

WTAMU said overall they have seen a 3% decrease in students compared to last year’s Falls enrollment period totaling 9,275.

