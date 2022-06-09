CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently released its official graduation numbers for the class of 2022.

According to a news release from the university, 1,125 graduates were honored with degrees by the university in May, including 822 baccalaureate degrees and 303 master’s degrees. Officials said the oldest graduate was 65, the youngest was 19, and 45 who graduated were Veterans.

Along with the May graduates, more than 300 potential August graduates walked the stage during the university’s most recent commencement ceremonies, according to the release.

For a full list of graduates, visit the West Texas A&M University website.