CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently released its April schedule for its Distinguished Lecture Series, featuring four events students, faculty, staff as well as members of the community can participate in.

According to a news release, the four events will occur throughout the month of April as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Officials said the series was established to “enhance education” by “inviting people of national prominence to speak to WT students and the community about important issues.”

First, two scholars will be featured in a two-part presentation on April 4, centered around Spanish prose and poetry translation. According to the release, Lisa Dillman and Gregary J. Racz will be featured in the “Spanish Literacy Translation in Motion.”

A workshop at 12:30 p.m. April 4 in Classroom Center Room 316 will give participants the opportunity to take part in prose and poetry translation activities. Dillman and Racz will also participate in a discussion on literary translation at 6:30 p.m. April 4 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

“Translation is a complex cultural practice that is much more than just swapping out words in another language,” Andrew Reynolds, the director of the university’s Spanish program, said in the release. “Because we are a Hispanic Serving Institution, this is something that can be really beneficial for our Hispanic students as well as any student with an interest in language, the arts, and literature. In the 13 years I have been here, we have never had an event like this at WT. I am so excited to have these translators here on campus.”

Next, the university will host Steve Burns, the original host of “Blue’s Clues,” for a lecture at 7 p.m. April 5 in the Jack B. Kelley Legacy Hall. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Burns hosted “Blue’s Clues” from 1996 to 2002 and received an Emmy nomination for his role. Burns is also involved with the reboot “Blue’s Clues and You” and is a musician who has worked with The Flaming Lips, a popular psychedelic rock band from Oklahoma.

In his talk, Burns is expected to speak on the successes and failures he experienced after he left “Blue’s Clues,” titled “What Happened to Steve?” He will also host a Q&A with attendees after his talk.

“I love talking to the people who grew up watching Blues Clues,” Burns said in the release. “It feels to me very much like we’re just kind of continuing a conversation, you know? And it`s really, really wonderful and humbling.”

Seating for this event will be open to West Texas A&M students at 6 p.m. April 5 and to the general public at 6:30 p.m. The release said that attendees are invited to bring a new children’s book to donate to children in the Texas Panhandle.

Next, Red Steagall, a poet and West Texas A&M alumnus, will present an event titled “Values of the Cow County told in Story, Verse and Song” at 7 p.m. April 7. This event is a joint presentation with the Center for the Study of American West’s Garry L. Nall Lecture Series in Western Studies.

According to the release, the presentation will engage students in Western American history, focusing on legend, myth and reality. Steagall, who is the official Cowboy Poet of Texas, has recorded more than 20 albums and is the 2006 poet laureate of Texas.

“Red will tell stories and share songs and poems about Western American culture and heritage, with a special emphasis on the Texas Panhandle region,” Alex Hunt, the university’s regents professor of English and the center’s director, said in the release. “He’s a great guy, and he’s excited to return to WT to visit old haunts and see many friends he still has in the area.”

The final April event in the series is a talk from Gregory J. Wood titled “Anti-Union Workers and Conservative Backlash Politics During the 1937 Sit-Down Strikes.” The event will be at 6 p.m. April 14 in the Blackburn Room at the Cornette Library.