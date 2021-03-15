West Texas A&M professor to lead free homebrewing webinar on Wednesday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Craft beer brewing continues to rise in popularity, the high plains being no exception.

“So I would measure the difference between that, multiply it by 131 and that will give what the ABV or the alcohol by volume is,” said Dr. Nick Flynn, West Texas A&M University Bio-Chemistry Professor.

That is one of a number of topics that will be covered in a free home-brewing webinar hosted by the American Chemical Society on Wednesday.

Dr. Flynn, who is also a member of the ACS, will be leading the discussion.

“We’re going to talk about how chemical educators can actually include brewing topics into their courses, you know to make the courses more fun, more applied. I’ll also provide some tips about how you can streamline your processes and to make your beer taste better,” said Dr. Flynn

Dr. Flynn said there is a number of advantages to home brewing.

“It’s kind of like the difference between store bought cookies and homemade cookies. We know that homemade cookies taste better. They’re generally softer, absolutely fresher and so it’s kind of the same thing with beer,” said Dr. Flynn.

One of the biggest pros of it, Flynn said, is making a beer taste how you want it to taste.

“I’m not a beer snob or anything but I’ve had some porters or stouts where I think they could’ve done something a little bit more with this. So I’ve done that before where I’ve actually hunted down that recipe and said what happens if I do this,” said Dr. Flynn.

Dr. Flynn said webinars like these can only improve the beer community here on the high plains.

“I love this brewing community, the beer community. Everybody is so passionate about it. They love to learn from each other. We want to talk about the recipe and we want to talk about how we put them together,” said Dr. Flynn.

The free webinar will be this Wednesday, March 17 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The link to that webinar can be found here.