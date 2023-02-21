CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that a WT professor is set to guest lecture at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials detailed that Alex Hunt, director of the Center for the Study of the American West (CSAW) and WT’s Vincent/Haley Professor of Western Studies, will present “Where the Far North Meets the Southwest,” which will focus on Western American studies, climate work, and the fiction of Leslie Marmon Silko, a published novelist and recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “Genius” fellowship.

“I want to build bridges between WT, CSAW and UAF on the basis of interdisciplinary, regional scholarship, so I chose to speak about Silko, a Southwestern author who has unexpected Alaskan connections,” Hunt said. “The talk focuses on several aspects of what it means to be ‘western,’ including the importance of Native American culture and a strong sense of environmental awareness. I’m also interested in climate change issues in her work which similarly connect Texas and Alaska. My hope is that I can create a basis for further exchange of ideas, professors, and students between our campuses.”

Hunt, according to officials, worked as a fishing guide on the Gulkana River and has ties to UAF as a scholarship at the university was named after his father, William R. Hunt, a professor of history from 1967-1979 at UAF.

In addition, Hunt was named Regents Professor of History by the Texas A&M University System in 2020 and has published articles on Texas Panhandle history, Native American and Chicano/a studies, and more.