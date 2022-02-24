AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While Russia has appeared to have committed to an invasion of Ukraine, a professor from West Texas A&M University is encouraging individuals to take what they hear and what they read regarding this operation with a grain of salt.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com and by News Nation, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine Thursday, causing a number of casualties as well as a set of sanctions from the United States impacting Russia’s economy.

Christopher McCauley, an assistant professor of political science at West Texas A&M University, told MyHighPlains.com that there is a great deal of propaganda in the region as well as both intentional, and unintentional, misinformation.

“As soon as Russian troops crossed the border, fog of war set in all across the region,” McCauley said. “What I mean by that is, the quality of information that we’re getting out of the area has plummeted as a result of the Russian invasion… A lot of our information is coming from some really brave reporters who are likely going to suffer some casualties over the coming days being on the front lines, (as well as) people on social media, posting on TikTok and Twitter and things like that.”

McCauley said this uncertainty comes from both sides, including media that comes from both Russian entities and Ukrainian entities.

“All of this amounts to some degree of uncertainty about everything we understand about the current military operation,” he said. “You cannot necessarily trust the Russian or Ukrainian government to be entirely truthful, because they’ve got their own war propaganda and their own priorities, right.”

Because of this, McCauley stressed to Texas Panhandle residents keeping up with this invasion to “really have a critical eye” to the media they consume.

“A lot of misinformation is gonna come out of this. It’s important not to panic It’s important to really have a critical eye to this stuff you read online,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of good information, but a lot more bad information (will be) coming out of this conflict.”