CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the West Texas A&M University recently announced that it has partnered with the University of Colima’s School of Music, located in Mexico, giving more students the opportunity to receive graduate-level education.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, qualified students at the University of Colima’s School of Music will be able to begin their master of music degree program at West Texas A&M starting in the fall. Officials said the University of Colima does not offer its own graduate degree in music.

“Because there is a lack of opportunities for graduate study in performance in Mexico and because studying internationally can be so cost-prohibitive, Colima faculty members sought out WT to help create an affordable option for this degree, particularly for students of piano and orchestral string instruments,” Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the WT School of Music., said in the release. “Many talented Colima students face economic challenges that simply put a quality graduate education out of reach.”

Officials said in the release that Colima students will apply to West Texas A&M’s graduate school and become WT students to enter the program. Students from Colima will remain in Mexico for the first year of the two-year program, with students providing a combination of exchange teaching and online course delivery. Students will then come to the Canyon campus during the second year of the program.

“This is a win/win situation for students and for both of our institutions,” Jessica Mallard, dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, said in the release. “We are supplying an opportunity to talented students in Mexico where quality graduate programs are limited in number. Because of this arrangement, the undergraduate music program in Colima will grow and WT will increase graduate enrollment in piano and string majors that our program needs.”

For more information about the university’s School of Music, visit the West Texas A&M University website.